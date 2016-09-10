Library schedules free programs, events

The Indiana Free Library will offer the following free programs next week:

MONDAY

• Musical Mondays, 10:30 a.m.: “Sing, Clap and Dance!” Singing and making music are enjoyable learning activities for young children. Throughout this program, participants will sing, clap and move to the beat of many favorite songs and rhymes and learn some new ones along the way.

• IFL Book Club, 7 p.m.: “Ordinary Grace,” by William Kent Krueger. This is an unforgettable novel about discovering the terrible price of wisdom and the enduring grace of God. Refreshments will be served.

• Mahjong, 7 p.m.: Learn to play this exciting Chinese tile game. This program is perfect for beginners, individuals who wish to refine their skills and experienced players who just want to play the game. Dr. Ron Emerick will be on hand to teach new players and give tips to experienced players.

TUESDAY

• Toddler Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.: “The Little Red Hen.” Simple words and bold illustrations are featured in our well-loved book about the little red hen who grows grain, threshes wheat and makes bread for her little chicks. After the story, learn some new songs and movement rhymes before going to the craft table (especially for 1- and 2-year-olds).

• True Story Book Club, 11 a.m.: Join other nonfiction lovers in this new club, which will be meeting the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. We will distribute the first book, “In the Kingdom of Ice: The Grand and Terrible Polar Voyage of the U.S.S. Jeannette,” by Hampton Sides, discuss the nonfiction books and authors we enjoy and suggest titles for the coming months. Call Kim at (724) 465-8841 or email iflref.kyoung@gmail.com for more information.

• Learn to Trace Your Family Tree, 2 p.m.: Join Kitty Hood for a genealogy class at the library. The class will start with the basics for beginners and move to problem-solving for the more advanced, including using Ancestry.com and other internet genealogy sites. Bring your laptop, tablet or other device if you would like. A limited number of library laptops will be available for use. Class size is limited to 20 participants. Stop by or call the library at (724) 465-8841 to sign up.

WEDNESDAY

• Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m.: “The Days of the Week.” As preschoolers develop their routines, the days of the week become important to them. Today’s book, “Today is Monday,” has colorful drawings from the song of the same name. Each day, a different zoo animal eats something unique for that day to help children learn the seven days. We will also read another Eric Carle favorite, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” and complete a craft to take home (especially for ages 3-5).

• Knitting Clinic, 7 p.m.: Need help with a knitting project? Join Pat Simkins for advice, tips and techniques. New and experienced knitters are welcome. (AV area)

• Learn to Trace Your Family Tree, 7 p.m.: This class is a repeat of Tuesday’s session.

THURSDAY

• Book Babies, 10:30 a.m.: “Dancing Feet!” The snappy rhythm and catchy phrases featured in this book will have babies swaying to the beat. Learn some new action songs and nursery rhymes (especially for little ones from birth to 12 months).

• Pins and Patches Quilting Group, 1 p.m.: If you love to quilt or want to learn, Pins and Patches is for you. Experienced quilters will help get you started, give advice and introduce new techniques. If you are an experienced quilter, bring your project and join the fun. (Second-floor Community Room)

SATURDAY

Sci-Fi Day, “Star Wars” Edition! Celebrate everything “Star Wars.” Activities will start at 10:30 a.m. with a “Star Wars” Story Time in the children’s department. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be games and crafts for all ages, including Shoot Like a Stormtrooper and Jedi Jenga, throughout the library. Dress up as your favorite “Star Wars” character to participate in our cosplay contest at 1 p.m. You may enter in one of our three categories: Best Child, Best Teen and Best Adult costumes. Then, at 2 p.m., stay and watch “The Force Awakens” and enjoy popcorn and Yoda Soda.

The Indiana Free Library is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. Check out www.indianafreelibrary.org or call (724) 465-8841 for more information.