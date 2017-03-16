Library to hold used book sale in April

The Indiana Free Library will hold its Big Spring Used Book Sale on April 7 from noon to 5 p.m. and April 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana.

The library will open its community room to make space for thousands of books: ranging from mysteries, romance, science fiction, fantasy and thrillers to nonfiction including history, sports, health, cooking, spirituality and more. A selection of movies, audiobooks and music will also be on hand. Younger readers will choose from a large assortment of children’s books.

T-shirts and tote bags featuring Indiana Free Library’s distinctive owl logo will be available to shoppers who want to show their support for the library.

Donations for the sale will be accepted until Monday, March 27, at 9 p.m. The library’s donation guidelines can be found online at www.indianafreelibrary.org or by calling the front desk at (724) 465-8841.