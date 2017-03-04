Library will offer free events next week

The Indiana Free Library will offer the following free programs next week:

Monday

• Musical Mondays, 10:30 a.m.: “Five Little Ducks.” We’ll learn some new songs and action rhymes about five little ducks that quack and waddle their way into some fun adventures.

Then we’ll continue the program by singing and doing motions to many other songs about farm animals (especially for pre-readers).

• Brown Bag Concert: What Do You Know About Folk Music?, noon. Join Louise Bem for a sampling of folk tunes on the mountain dulcimer, the tin whistle and the banjo, plus some discussion about these instruments and where to find workshops and classes on playing them. Bring your lunch if you’d like. Beverages will be provided.

• Crochet Club, 7 p.m. Do you enjoy crocheting or would you like to learn? Join Beth Millar in this informal crafting group. Experienced crocheters and beginners are welcome.

Tuesday

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m.: “Feathered Friends.” The words to a traditional rhyme along with vibrant illustrations are featured in our story, “This Little Chick.” This book, along with several nursery rhymes, will help our children learn pitch, volume and voice inflection, which are important for language development (especially for 2- to 3-year-olds).

Wednesday

• Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m.: “A Beary Good Time.” We will share rhymes, finger plays and stories about bears, including “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” and “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” before creating a craft to celebrate our theme (especially for ages 3-5).

• Knitting Clinic, 7 p.m. Need help with a knitting project?

Join Pat Simkins for advice, tips and techniques. New and experienced knitters are welcome. Have fun and learn from each other.

Thursday

• Book Babies, 10:30 a.m.: “Chicks and Ducks.” When introducing new animals to your child, talk about the sounds the animals make, what they like to eat, and how they move. This will help your child learn many new words.

Our book “Five Little Chicks,” along with songs and finger rhymes about chicks and ducks, will have everyone making cheeping and quacking sounds (especially for those up to 24 months in age).

• IFL Book Club: “Me Before You,” by Jo Jo Moyes, 11 a.m. Louisa Clark is living an ordinary life until she begins working for ex–Master of the Universe Will Traynor.

Will is wheelchair bound after an accident, and Louisa sets out to show him that life is still worth living. Refreshments will be served.

• Pins and Patches Quilting Group, 1 p.m. If you love to quilt or want to learn, Pins and Patches is for you. All experience levels are welcome.

We learn from each other and share new ideas. Bring your project and join the fun.

Saturday

Acoustic Jam Session, 10:30 a.m. Bring your acoustic instrument and join other music enthusiasts for an informal jam.

Each participant will have an opportunity to share a song which others may join or listen as they please.

The intent is for musicians at all levels to move beyond their comfort zones and to learn from one another.

Find out about our new free online courses at www.indianafreelibrary.org, Learn Online.

The Indiana Free Library is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets.

Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org or call (724) 465-8841 for more information.