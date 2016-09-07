'Liebeslieder' to kick off Sound Choices series

The IUP Department of Music will kick off its Sound Choices series with “Liebeslieder” on Friday at 8 p.m. The recital, featuring the department’s voice faculty, will be presented in Gorell Recital Hall on the second floor of John Sutton Hall.

The voice faculty will join forces with the piano faculty for an evening of love songs including arias, art songs, piano solos and selections from Brahms’ “Liebeslieder Waltzes, opus 52.”

Performers include soprano Mary Logan-Hastings, mezzo-sopranos Raquel Winnica Young and Maria Fenty Denison, tenors Ryan Beeken and Oliver Lo, and basses Joseph Baunoch and Craig Denison. Pianists include Henry Wong Doe and Sun Min Kim.

Johannes Brahms’ “Liebeslieder Waltzes” are a collection of love songs for voices and four-hands piano. The lyrics for this work come from Georg Friedrich Daumer’s Polydora collection of folk songs and love poems.

While there is no concrete record indicating the exact inspiration for the waltzes, there is speculation that Brahms’ motivation for the songs was his frustrated love for pianist Clara Schumann, composer Robert Schumann’s wife.

Tickets for this event can be purchased online at IUPTickets.com or iup.edu/livelyarts.

Tickets may also be purchased on campus at the Hadley Union Building ticket office or by calling (724) 357-1313.

Tickets will be available at the door starting one hour before the performance.

Regular priced tickets are $11; tickets for senior citizens are $9; and tickets for I-Card holders, students and children are $7.