Lieutenant governor visits Homer-Center to examine STEM program

Lt. Gov. Mike Stack on Monday spoke with, from left, Vicki Smith, school board president; superintendent Dr. Charles Koren; Matthew Franchak, chief of staff for Stack; and Jody Rainey, Homer-Center High School principal. (Teri Enciso/Gazette)

CENTER TOWNSHIP — Homer-Center School District’s special brand of science and technology training captured the attention of Pennsylvania’s No. 2 man-in-charge Monday.

Lt. Gov. Mike Stack and an entourage of dignitaries were there to witness what it was all about — this program that teaches kids not just to regurgitate facts on the numbered lines of weekly quizzes. These students, through the “Project Lead The Way” teaching plan, learn to process their knowledge in “STEM” subjects and apply it to other disciplines.

They apply it to life — the root of critical thinking, according to Principal Jody Rainey.

Homer-Center has adopted a curriculum for STEM education (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) designed by “Project Lead The Way.” The components are designed for late elementary, middle school and high school levels and have been plugged into the lesson plans piece by piece over the past few years.

And all told, Stack said, Homer-Center students were showing the excitement of learning things they can enjoy and use to build a future.

“You can look at reports and statistics about how schools do and have conversations through email and on the phone,” Stack said. “The only way you’re going to know how well a school is doing is if you visit it.

“From the time we stepped in the hallways here, the vibe was one of enthusiasm, and one that embraced education. So right off the bat, you can feel that this is a special place. … The kids, you could see, were stimulated.”

It really was about the kids.

Student Council President Mya Zemlock and others greeted Stack at the door and, along with Youth and Government member Anna Overman, led Stack and his chief of staff, Matthew Franchak, on a tour of school.

Morgan Nagle headed up a gaggle of media class students, Abby Yancy, Stephen Plowcha, Matt Smith, Josh Longwell, all in tow with the cameras and recorders, shooting video and photos like so much paparazzi.

This was the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, mind you.

“We’ve had a chance to visit with kids showing us robotics, we saw an astronomy class, and 3D graphics,” Stack said. “All these are things I should have learned when I was in middle school and high school but these things will be second nature for these kids.”

In those classrooms, Stack said, the students turned briefly from their assignments to see who the guy in the suit was, and then they got back to work.

This was the second most powerful man in the commonwealth, after all.

Others on the tour counted on Stack to have some sway with Gov. Tom Wolf, knowing that Homer-Center had earned a distinction in the administration’s eyes, among the “Schools That Teach” in Pennsylvania. Stack has been criss-crossing the state, visiting the schools to help celebrate their successes.

District Superintendent Charles Koren and school board President Vicki Smith shared with Stack their well-known sentiment that Homer-Center annually gets short-changed in state funding compared to other area districts of the same size and rural nature.

Stack said the state has adopted new ways to calculate funding for public schools, in a more fair way that could answer Homer-Center’s concerns.

“We feel very positive we’ll have increased funding for education; we should increase funding for this district and I think we will,” Stack said. “My goal and Gov. Wolf’s goal in the long range … is to have dedicated funding for public education so it’s not a political football every year.”

State Rep. Dave Reed, R-Indiana, the House majority leader, and state Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, joined Stack for the visit.

Franchak said White had recommended Homer-Center when Stack asked where he could see a top STEM program in action in Indiana County.

“Not only do I care about how we do in education funding, but I want to focus on STEM because science, technology, engineering and math are important,” Stack said.

“I go to schools that are unique and special, and this is one such school,” he continued. “I always want to emphasize how important the STEM areas are, particularly in competition around the world because other students are getting good at this and I believe American kids are going to be the best, because our culture is one of creativeness and innovation and not accepting second best.”

PHOTO: Lt. Gov. Mike Stack on Monday spoke with, from left, Vicki Smith, school board president; superintendent Dr. Charles Koren; Matthew Franchak, chief of staff for Stack; and Jody Rainey, Homer-Center High School principal. (Teri Enciso/Gazette)