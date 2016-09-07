Lively Arts Chat set

The Lively Arts will host its next “Chat” at the Artists Hand Gallery in downtown Indiana with a focus on “Reaching Into the Community.” This Chat With the Lively Arts will be held on Friday, from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Leading the discussion and answering any other questions attendees may have about the Lively Arts will be Jeff Wacker, who serves as the coordinator of arts-in-education services for the Lively Arts.

He is responsible for handling the educational community outreach associated with visiting performing artists for the Lively Arts Ovations! series, providing artist residencies in local schools through ArtsPath, and managing the IUP Community Music School.

Wacker is a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado where he received his Bachelor of Music and Music Education degrees.

After a series of engagements working as a freelance musician, he was accepted into the U.S. Air Force bands program in 1990.

His first duty station was at McGuire AFB in New Jersey with the U.S.A.F. Band of the East.

That was followed by performing with the Air Force Band of Flight based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

In 2001, he left active duty to pursue advanced studies in music at IUP, after which he served on the music faculty in the Marion Center School District before joining the Lively Arts.

In addition to his full-time duties at IUP, he serves as the director of music at Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana, is a member of the Carol Teti Memorial Organ Scholarship Committee, and is a musician with the Air National Guard Band of the Mid-Atlantic.

Those attending the Chat will receive a coupon for $2 off any latte drink at Artists Hand.

They also will be entered into a drawing for two Ovations! series subscriptions.

The winner will be announced on Saturday through Facebook and Twitter.

The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar is located at 732 Philadelphia St. The Chats are held every second Friday of the month through May.

This session of “Chats With the Lively Arts” coincides with the first day of the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival.