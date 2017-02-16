Lively Arts to present Harlem Quartet at IUP

The Harlem Quartet will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gorell Recital Hall on the second floor of Sutton Hall at IUP. (Submitted photo)

From classical to jazz, the Lively Arts at IUP welcomes Harlem Quartet as the next performance on the 2016-17 Ovations! series. The concert will be presented Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Gorell Recital Hall, on the second floor of Sutton Hall.

Describing their mission as sharing their passion with a wider audience, the quartet travels worldwide, expanding their popularity and diversity as performers. Harlem Quartet brings a refreshing and charismatic touch to classical music, inspiring all generations to become more culturally diverse and aware through their varied repertoire.

The quartet consists of Cuban native Ilmar Gavil￡n, violin; founding member Melissa White, violin; Puerto Rican native Jaime Amador, viola; and Felix Umansky, cello. In addition to their work as Harlem Quartet, each musician has a distinguished solo career appearing with a wide variety of artists and orchestras.

Often collaborating with musicians from classical to jazz, Harlem Quartet received a Grammy Award for jazz in 2013.

Renowned nationwide and featured on WNBC, NBC, CNN, “The Today Show,” WQXR-FM and the “News Hour with Jim Leher,” the group has performed for the Obamas at The White House and recently toured throughout Europe. In addition to two original works, the quartet will perform Mozart’s “Hunt” String Quartet No. 17 in B-flat Major and Grieg’s String Quartet No. 1 in G Minor. A reception will follow the performance.

Tickets for this event are available either online at IUPTickets.com or the Lively Arts’ website. They can also be purchased at the Hadley Union Building ticket office on the IUP campus or by calling the HUB ticket office at (724) 357-1313. Any seats remaining will be sold at the door starting one hour prior to the performance.

Tickets are priced at $22 for regular admission, $18 for seniors and groups, and $12 for students and children.

In addition to their performance, Harlem Quartet will present an IUP Library series question and answer session at noon on Tuesday. It will be held in the commons area of Stapleton Library. The public is invited to this free event.

For more information on this and other events offered by the Lively Arts, call (724) 357-2787 (ARTS) or email lively-arts@iup.edu.

The Ovations! series is funded, in part, by donations through the Premiere Club, business sponsorships, grants, and the IUP Student Cooperative Association. The Lively Arts, a program of the College of Fine Arts, offers nearly 200 performances, programs and exhibits annually.