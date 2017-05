NEW YORK — Turner says TBS has closed a new deal with Conan O’Brien that extends through 2022.

TBS and sister Turner network TNT plan to launch a total of six new series from stars such as Snoop Dogg, Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Moore. CNN has four new series in the works.

And TNT is working with filmmaker Ridley Scott to develop a night of original science-fiction programming. Thes

... Continue Reading →