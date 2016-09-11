Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, September 11, 2016

Local boards to meet

on September 11, 2016 1:30 AM
Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are at the following times and locations:

MONDAY

• Indiana Area School District — 7:30 p.m., board conference room, East Pike

• Purchase Line School District — 7 p.m., district board room

TUESDAY

United School District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., high school board room White Township Planning Commission – 7:30 p.m., township office

WEDNESDAY

• Indiana County Commissioners — 10:30 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room

• White Township Board of Supervisors — 7:30 p.m., township office

THURSDAY

• Center Township Board of Supervisors – 3:00 p.m., township office, Neal Road

• IUP Council of Trustees — 5 p.m., PNC Room, Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex

