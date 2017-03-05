Local governmental bodies plan meetings
Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are at the following times and locations:
MONDAY
Center Township — board of supervisors, 6:30 p.m., township office
TUESDAY
• Homer City — borough council, 7 p.m., borough office
• Indiana Borough — borough council, 7 p.m., borough administration building
WEDNESDAY
• Indiana County commissioners — 10:30 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, courthouse
• White Township — 7:30 p.m., township building
THURSDAY
Penns Manor — 7 p.m., administration building