Local growers offer advice

Gazette staffer Amanda Peterson asked members of the Indiana Garden Club about their gardens.

Here is what they said.

1. What flower would you never do without in your garden?

Chris O’Hara: Daffodils. They are just about the first sign that the earth is coming alive again. Beautiful color and happiness!

Diane Kerr: Clematis for sure!

Kate King: I appreciate peonies because they are so simple to divide and transplant. The flower, especially when fragrant, makes such a statement in the garden and as a cut flower. Also, they remind me of my grandmother.

2. What is your best piece of advice for a beginner?

Chris: Start small, and add to your garden each year. A friend who has gardening experience can be very helpful.

Diane: Just start with a plant you love and attach yourself to a gardening mentor. Gardeners are very generous people, and it is so easy to learn from someone who has already been there and tried and failed.

Kate: Gardening is a process. Plant anything and everything. You will get to know the soil conditions and light requirements of your yard; you will get to know what plants and flowers you like and any failures or mistakes can be dug up. In the meantime, their root systems will loosen and improve the soil. I had a huge area of clay improved by allowing wild columbine to grow there for a year.

3. What plant do you always steer clear of when designing your garden?

Chris: I think wisteria. Although it can be very beautiful, it can take over. It is very difficult to get rid of.

Diana: Houttuynia cordata Chameleon Plant. By far, the most invasive plant I have ever come across.

Kate: Be wary of plants that spread too quickly or are tagged “invasive” which can apply to many ground covers. I am still battling my mistake in introducing Houttuynia as a ground cover in one of my gardens.