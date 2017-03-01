Local municipalities share $5.3 million in road funds

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will distribute nearly $466.2 million in liquid fuels payments today to certified municipalities to help them maintain roads and bridges.

This distribution marks a $20.9 million, or 5 percent, increase over the $445.3 million distributed in 2016.

“The funds received through liquid fuels payments are critical to the preservation and improvement of our vast network of locally maintained roads,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said in a news release. “They are essential to communities for the upkeep of these vital connections to the state highway and bridge network.”

Liquid fuels allocations are annual payments to municipalities to help pay for expenses such as snow removal and road repaving. There are 120,091 miles of public roads in Pennsylvania, with 72,856 of those miles owned by municipalities and eligible for liquid fuels. Indiana County will get a total of $5.26 million for its 1,135 miles of roadways.

The formula for payments is based on a municipality’s population and miles of locally owned roads.

To be eligible for liquid fuels, a roadway must be formally adopted as a public street by the municipality, meet certain dimension requirements and be able to safely accommodate vehicles driving at least 15 mph.

Here are the amounts each Indiana County municipality will receive, followed by the number of miles of roadways.

BOROUGHS

Armagh: $3,838 (0.5)

Blairsville: $109,867 (14.7)

Cherry Tree: $13,750 (2.21)

Clymer: $57,279 (10.1)

Creekside: $12,517 (2.1)

Ernest: $15,164 (2)

Glen Campbell: $16,301 (3.7)

Homer City: $57,559 (8.2)

Indiana: $366,061 (34.2)

Marion Center: $14,738 (2)

Plumville: $11,168 (1.7)

Saltsburg: $28,273 (3.8)

Shelocta: $5,361 (0.9)

Smicksburg: $3,243 (0.75)

TOWNSHIPS

Armstrong: $256,290 (62.9)

Banks: $81,293 (19.5)

Black Lick: $102,845 (25)

Brush Valley: $183,028 (46.5)

Buffington: $107,010 (25.8)

Burrell: $222,604 (44.3)

Canoe: $151,915 (38.8)

Center: $242,082 (48.3)

Cherryhill: $258,222 (64.8)

Conemaugh: $197,844 (48.6)

East Mahoning: $131,167 (34.8)

East Wheatfield: $133,385 (28.1)

Grant: $117,195 (32.3)

Green: $282,281 (66.2)

Montgomery: $137,330 (33.9)

North Mahoning: $119,915 (29.3)

Pine: $122,955 (26.7)

Rayne: $286,287 (72.3)

South Mahoning: $167,615 (41.8)

Washington: $230,486 (61.6)

West Mahoning: $134,514 (34.2)

West Wheatfield: $157,418 (35.9)

White: $557,956 (83.6)