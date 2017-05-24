Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Local schools set graduation events

on May 24, 2017 6:41 PM
Area high schools will hold baccalaureate and graduation ceremonies on the following dates:

BLAIRSVILLE

Blairsville High School will host its baccalaureate service at 7 p.m. today. The graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. June 2 at the high school.

HOMER-CENTER

Homer-Center High School will hold commencement exercises at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, in the high school auditorium.

ICTC

Indiana County Technology Center will hold its senior ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday at Indiana Area Junior High School. No baccalaureate ceremony will be held.

INDIANA AREA

Indiana Area Senior High School will host is baccalaureate celebration at 3 p.m. June 4 at Summit Church in White Township. The graduation ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. June 7 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, White Township.

INDIANA WESLEYAN SCHOOL

Indiana Wesleyan School will hold its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. June 2 at the school. No baccalaureate ceremony will be held.

MARION CENTER AREA

Marion Center Area High School will hold its baccalaureate celebration at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the high school auditorium. The graduation ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. on May 30 in the auditorium.

PENNS MANOR AREA

Penns Manor Area High School will hold its baccalaureate celebration at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the high school’s auditorium. The commencement ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. June 2 at the high school.

PURCHASE LINE

Purchase Line High School will host its baccalaureate ceremony at 7 p.m. June 1 at the high school. The graduation ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 2, also at the high school.

SALTSBURG

Saltsburg High School will host its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. June 2 at the middle/high school auditorium. No baccalaureate ceremony will be held.

SEEDS OF FAITH CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy’s commencement ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Graystone Presbyterian Church. No baccalaureate ceremony will be held.

UNITED

United High School will hold its baccalaureate ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the high school. The commencement ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. May 31, also at the high school.

WEST SHAMOKIN

West Shamokin High School will hold a baccalaureate service at 6 p.m. Tuesday at New Hope Church and commencement at 7 p.m. on May 31 at the high school.

