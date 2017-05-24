Local schools set graduation events

Area high schools will hold baccalaureate and graduation ceremonies on the following dates:



BLAIRSVILLE



Blairsville High School will host its baccalaureate service at 7 p.m. today. The graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. June 2 at the high school.



HOMER-CENTER



Homer-Center High School will hold commencement exercises at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, in the high school auditorium.



ICTC



Indiana County Technology Center will hold its senior ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday at Indiana Area Junior High School. No baccalaureate ceremony will be held.



INDIANA AREA



Indiana Area Senior High School will host is baccalaureate celebration at 3 p.m. June 4 at Summit Church in White Township. The graduation ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. June 7 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, White Township.



INDIANA WESLEYAN SCHOOL



Indiana Wesleyan School will hold its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. June 2 at the school. No baccalaureate ceremony will be held.



MARION CENTER AREA



Marion Center Area High School will hold its baccalaureate celebration at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the high school auditorium. The graduation ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. on May 30 in the auditorium.



PENNS MANOR AREA



Penns Manor Area High School will hold its baccalaureate celebration at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the high school’s auditorium. The commencement ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. June 2 at the high school.



PURCHASE LINE



Purchase Line High School will host its baccalaureate ceremony at 7 p.m. June 1 at the high school. The graduation ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 2, also at the high school.



SALTSBURG



Saltsburg High School will host its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. June 2 at the middle/high school auditorium. No baccalaureate ceremony will be held.



SEEDS OF FAITH CHRISTIAN ACADEMY



Seeds of Faith Christian Academy’s commencement ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Graystone Presbyterian Church. No baccalaureate ceremony will be held.



UNITED



United High School will hold its baccalaureate ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the high school. The commencement ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. May 31, also at the high school.



WEST SHAMOKIN



West Shamokin High School will hold a baccalaureate service at 6 p.m. Tuesday at New Hope Church and commencement at 7 p.m. on May 31 at the high school.



