Local vapor shops struggle with new taxes, regulations

Juanita Owens stood behind the counter at Platinum Vapor and Lounge along South Seventh Street in Indiana. She and her husband, James, own the store. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

The unregulated, untaxed days of vaping are over. Electronic nicotine delivery systems, also known as e-cigarettes, heat and vaporize a juice to produce vapor. They are now classified by the FDA as a tobacco product and Pennsylvania has initiated a 40 percent wholesale tax on its products.

The vaping business is one of the newest industries to sweep the nation. There’s an estimated 300 retail vapor shops in Pennsylvania and market research puts the industry’s compound annual growth rate worldwide at about 33 percent.

Indiana has three such new businesses, Vapor Expressions on North Fifth Street, Platinum Vapor and Lounge on South Seventh Street and Cloud Premium Vape Shop on Grant Street. All are racing to learn the FDA’s new regulations as they’re handed down and are figuring out how to stay open and profitable when the wholesale tax goes into effect on Oct. 1.

FEDERAL REGULATIONS

One of the top concerns for the industry is FDA-required approval for the thousands of devices and juices that must be completed during a two-year grace period or be pulled from the shelf.

There’s a host of other regulations, too, like carding those who appear to be under 27 years old and keeping those under 18 out of the shop entirely to prevent underage sale, which is a big concern for the FDA as their surveys show younger people in the U.S. are picking it up faster than their international peers.

What concerns Rus Condon, owner of Vapor Expressions, is that retail workers can no longer assist a customer in assembling the pieces to make a vaping device or show them how to do things like fill their tanks or replace coils. The FDA considers that manufacturing.

To him, this is a problem, because he said he wants to make sure his customers know what they’re doing and can do it safely. Troubleshooting is also one of the draws for physical retail shops that allows them to compete with cheaper online sales.

Condon also owns stores in Altoona, Johnstown and State College.

There are several components in higher-end devices and this sets them apart from “cig-alikes,” which are disposable, all-in-one vaping devices often found at convenience stores.

On the pricier devices, which can cost as little $20 and as much as hundreds of dollars, there is the battery, the tank, the coil— all attached to a device with digital settings to manage power and temperature.

Aaron O’Neil manages Cloud Premium Vape Shop and said it makes it’s difficult to not be allowed to touch a customer’s vaping device. What’s more, shops aren’t allowed to install the coils they make in-house that heat the juice. Coils have to be changed anywhere from every few days to weeks and are essentially cotton wound with wire. O’Neil said coil making was a big draw for the shop and they’re trying to work around the new restrictions.

Earlier this year the FDA required all juice manufacturers to have a general conformity certificate to ensure the caps are childproof.

Juanita Owens, who manages Platinum Vapor and Lounge along with her husband, James, said her store was lucky they only had to pull one line of juice during that time, but other shops weren’t so lucky.

No longer can vape shops give out free samples, either. It’s been standard practice for customers to sample juices before they buy them, shop workers said. Now, they will have to be charged a token fee, but Owens said the FDA hasn’t told them a minimum amount.

STATE TAX

The 40 percent wholesale tax on vaping was just one of similar taxes on tobacco products that were used to balance the state budget in July.

House Majority Leader Dave Reed said the vapor tax was just one of about 150 to 175 tax proposals Gov. Tom Wolf put on the table in his first budget address.

Vapor shop owners said they would have preferred a per-milliliter tax that would only be levied against juice. This would greatly simplify things for the industry and prevent customers from shelling out even more for devices that can cost hundreds of dollars.

Reed said he supportive of making the change.

“It is something that we did advocate during this budget at the end of the budget discussions,” he said. “Ultimately the governor’s office told us no at that time. But it is something I am supportive of, making that change.”

However, that change probably won’t happen for at least the foreseeable future. In the meantime, managers and owners at all three shops said they will probably be reducing the variety of their inventory and only selling the items that do well in their respective stores.

It makes no difference if stores clear the shelves of all their products before the 40 percent wholesale state tax comes into effect as they will have to pay it to restock anyway.

Owens said they had to get rid of their full-time employee and will be relying on part-timers to cut costs as they approach the Oct. 1 tax deadline. She said she and her husband, James, won’t be drawing a large amount of income from the store and will be relying on other sources.

Condon said it’s still not clear which products will be included under the wholesale tax.

“We don’t know yet,” Condon said. “We don’t know what they’re going to tax. From our lawyers and the advocacy’s lawyers and SFATA’s lawyers and everything, it seems like this law was written by those that didn’t know the insides of the industry.”

SFATA is the Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association.

Condon said it’s now up to the Department of Revenue to carry out the tax implementation.

“Everybody that’s still chugging along in the industry is driving into the fog.”

The Department of Revenue also said every wholesaler and dealer will need an other tobacco products license. The cost for a wholesaler and manufacturer are $1,500 and retail and vending machine licenses are $25.

Owens said the consumer will have to get involved to protect the new industry.

“The best thing the consumer can do is call, write letters, talk to legislators within their areas,” she said. “Do not give up, because if the people who are vaping, the actual consumers, do not band together and it’s only the shops or only high profile people in the industry, if it’s only their voices being heard and none of the consumers’, nobody is going to take it seriously.”

IS IT HEALTHIER?

Though the FDA now strictly prohibits vapor shop workers from talking to customers about possible beneficial health effects of switching from cigarettes to vapor, those in the vaping community are not shy about telling their own personal stories.

Kaela Joyner told her story while sitting at the counter at Cloud Vapor. She said she smoked for about 14 years, has asthma and at night her lungs “sounded like an accordion.” After just a month of vaping her doctor remarked to her how much better she sounded.

After Joyner told her doctor she started vaping, the doctor said, “I don’t know much about it, but keep doing it, because you can breathe.”

Condon himself was a cigarette smoker from his time in the military and consumed two to three packs per day for about 17 years, he said. Now, he is a vapor user and isn’t looking back. In his mind, the vaping industry has taken a habit that is harmful and addictive and made it as clean as possible.

He said his model going forward for his Vapor Expressions shops will be more a return to their original goal, which was to make customers out of people coming from cigarettes that are looking for an alternative.

“We started this company to help people quit smoking and we’re getting back to those roots,” he said. “It’s not so much going to be (about) the newest, baddest device on the market. It’s going to be the most reliable, enjoyable product for those people that are coming directly from smoking.”

Nor were shop workers reluctant to talk about how health practitioners in Europe view vaping, another FDA no-no when talking to customers.

The Royal College of Physicians said vapor may be up to 95 percent less toxic than cigarettes and are encouraging doctors to relay that information to patients. They do however acknowledge that regular nicotine replacement therapy is safer. Public Health England also said best estimates show vaping could be up to 95 percent less harmful, according to a report released in August.

The vast majority of juices are made up of vegetable glycerin and propylene glycol, the latter of which is used is used in numerous pharmaceuticals and food items. Other ingredients are added for flavoring.

The FDA and groups such as the American Cancer Society advocate only for pre-approved smoking cessation products such as patches and gum and encourage nicotine addicts to seek assistance with quitting.

O’Neil said he believes the FDA is putting regulation before research at the harm of the industry and public health by lumping it in with tobacco products.

“We’re not opposed to regulations,” he said. “We expect them. We just expect fair ones.”

He said he firmly believes it’s a healthier alternative than smoking.

“It has put a big damper on the mechanics of the shop, the way that I go about helping our customers and the way that I go about actually selling the products, I have to watch what I say and how I say things just to fall under that guideline.”