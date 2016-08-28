Longtime employee takes over firearms shop

HOMER CITY — Regular customers at Nick’s Bullseye Firearms will recognize the face behind the counter: Nick himself.

Nick Ringler took control of the business in May after working there for 14 years and shares responsibilities with wife and co-owner Megan.

He said business has been good in the span of months since he took over the shop from James Hewitt along Route 119 in Homer City. Currently they’re getting ready for the busy fall hunting season.

Ringler said he is keeping the store mostly as it was and focusing on providing good customer service and support.

He said there will be a few new things on the shelves, or beside the shelves in the case of gun safes, and he is trying to get more safes in stock, something Bullseye hasn’t done for many years. He said he also plans to expand into some more models of military-style rifles such as the AR and some black powder canons.

Nick’s Bullseye Firearms not only supplies firearms themselves but accessories such as scopes, holsters, reloading supplies and other add-ons. It’s also the only place in the area that sells Boy Scout merchandise, he said.

He said he has seen an increase in new female customers who are getting into pistols.