Love of Life Ring winner named

Kathryn Bonach, of Aspinwall, was recently named the winner of this year’s Love of Life Ring, “Prevailing Overpass.”

The ring drawing was held Nov. 18 during Indiana’s light-up night. Proceeds from the drawing benefit the M. Dorcas Clark Women’s Imaging Center at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Pictured, from left, are Viona Sesti, top ticket seller for the ring; Gary Wyant, of G.C. Wyant Fine Jewelry, who designed and donated the ring; Bonach; Mark Kromer, who purchased the winning ticket for Bonach in honor of her 10th year as a breast cancer survivor; and Heather Reed, executive director, Indiana Healthcare Foundation. Stacey Wyant, G.C. Wyant Fine Jewelry, was absent from the photo. (Submitted photo)