on May 21, 2017 12:54 AM

on May 21, 2017 12:54 AM Indiana, PA

Master Magician Michaelangelo, aka Michael Gigliotti, showed off his deck of oversized cards Saturday at the Jimmy Stewart Museum. (Kevin G. Stiffler/Gazette photo)

Master Magician Michaelangelo, aka Michael Gigliotti, showed off his deck of oversized cards Saturday at the Jimmy Stewart Museum in Indiana, where he performed a tribute show at a celebration marking Stewart’s birthday. (Kevin G. Stiffler/Gazette photo)

The show honored Stewart and his longtime friend, magician Bill Neff.