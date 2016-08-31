Make Your Pet a Star | The Indiana Gazette

On newsstands today, find the All About Pets special supplement. You'll be able to cast your votes for your favorite local pets.

More than 100 local pet photos have been entered into the contest. On page 2 of the edition, find voting ballots that can be mailed into The Indiana Gazette's Water Street office. Each vote costs 25 cents, or $1 for 5 votes.

Voting will run through 5 p.m. September 17.

Also in the special supplement, find stories like these:

Dog gets own newspaper subscription

Shelter pets with special needs provide joy to families

Rescue dog finds new home, special calling