Make Your Voice Heard: Indiana Area School District Realignment
A plan by the Indiana Area School District board to realign the elementary school system in a $32.2 million building project has generated more response from district residents than any other issue in recent years.
The Gazette wants to know your opinion of a proposal to close Horace Mann and Dwight Eisenhower elementary schools, construct a new Ben Franklin School to house about 900 students, and to modify East Pike Elementary School to house about 450 students.
Voting ends Dec. 31.
Read previous coverage on the project:
Elementary realignment moves ahead
Amid outcry, directors borrow $9.9 million
Architects provide detailed look at school project
Board advances plan despite calls for delay
Opponents of school project seek ways to delay process
Residents urge board to put stop to school project