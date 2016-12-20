Make Your Voice Heard: Indiana Area School District Realignment

A plan by the Indiana Area School District board to realign the elementary school system in a $32.2 million building project has generated more response from district residents than any other issue in recent years.

The Gazette wants to know your opinion of a proposal to close Horace Mann and Dwight Eisenhower elementary schools, construct a new Ben Franklin School to house about 900 students, and to modify East Pike Elementary School to house about 450 students.

Cast your vote here.

Voting ends Dec. 31.

