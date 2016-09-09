Man arraigned after shooting at apartment complex

A state police trooper entered the office of Westgate Terrace on Thursday afternoon while investigating the shooting. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette)

A White Township man was jailed Thursday night after state police said he fired a rifle in a fit of anger about a problem at his apartment complex.

Joel Mansell confronted two workers in the office of Westgate Apartments along Warren Road at about 3:15 p.m., and fired a round from a rifle through the ceiling because he was upset that the electric service to his apartment had been disconnected, investigators reported.

Mansell was formally charged this morning with several felony and misdemeanor offenses, and he was returned to Indiana County Jail with bond set at $50,000.

Troopers at Indiana reported that the workers, Shawna Weston and Shannon Jackson, and a tenant in the apartment above the office, Jaiwei Xing, all escaped harm.

Mansell, 67, fled as state police and officers from Indiana Borough and Indiana University of Pennsylvania converged on the area in response to reports of sightings of his vehicle.

An IUP campus police vehicle was involved in a wreck on Wayne Avenue at Rose Street at 3:37 p.m. while responding to the incident, according to reports from the scene of the crash.

State police reported that a vehicle driven by Stuart Masula, of Blairsville, hit the campus police unit driven by Joshua Yokitis, of Indiana. Troopers said Masula and campus officer Bruce Waters, of Indiana, were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Masula’s vehicle veered off the road and broke a natural gas service meter at the Super Suds coin-operated car wash.

Indiana volunteer firefighters secured the area until a Peoples Gas Co. crew responded to cap a continuous leak of gas, according to reports from the scene.

IUP officials would not comment on the accident.

Troopers took Mansell into custody at about 4 p.m. at the SouthTowne Plaza in White Township, according to a report. Investigators have charged him with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharge of a firearm in an occupied structure, all felonies. and two counts of making terroristic threats and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Online court records show Mansell was taken before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Rega for a preliminary arraignment at 8:35 this morning. Rega set his bail and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 21.

