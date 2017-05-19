Man to stand trial for sexual assault

by The Indiana Gazette on May 19, 2017 10:20 AM

An Indiana man was ordered this week to stand trial in the county court on charges that he sexually assaulted two young children almost 10 years ago at his apartment.

Miguel Galeno Alonso, 44, was held over following a preliminary hearing on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges before District Judge Guy Haberl.

The cases arose early this year after a family member discovered a text message written by the younger victim, making reference to possibly being raped when the victim was 6 years old, according to state police.

As troopers opened an investigation, the older victim said she had tried to fend off Galeno Alonso when he touched her when she was 12 years old.

In criminal complaints against Galeno Alonso, police said the children were assaulted multiple times between 2008 and 2010 while they stayed with Galeno Alonso’s fam- ily while their mother was away at work.

Troopers charged that Galeno Alonso approached the children while they slept in a bedroom or took them to another room or closet and assaulted them.

In the combined cases, Haberl ordered him to stand trial on one count each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child, and two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a child less than 13 years old.

The judge dismissed one count each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child.

Galeno Alonso was returned to Indiana County Jail to await formal arraignment in the county court. Bond is set at $400,000.