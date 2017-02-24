Maple sugaring program to be held

The Crooked Creek Environmental Learning Center will host Allan and Andy Kinter for a program on maple sugaring on March 5 at 2 p.m.

See a demonstration on how maple trees are tapped and learn about the process of turning sap into syrup and sugar. There will be samples for tasting. Maple products and equipment to tap your own trees will be available to purchase.

DJM Renovations LLC is sponsoring this free program, but contributions are requested. The Environmental Learning Center is located about 5 miles south Ford City near Route 66.