Marion Center '65 holds class reunion
Marion Center Joint High School class of 1956 held its 60th class reunion July 9 at The Rustic Lodge, White Township.
Pictured, from left, are front row, James Palmer, Nancy (Coy) Oberlin, Roger Good, Mary Helen (Thomas) Rice, Sally (Kostella) McCormick, Joann (Bonacci) Varholick, Charlotte (Sexton) Overman, Sue (Steffy) Olson and Russell Olson; second row, Kay (States) Miller, Nancy (Stiver) Aikins, Wayne Aikins, Bob Marshall, Bob Stitt, Ruth (Stadtmiller) McGinnis, Jim Kunkle, Jim McCormick, Louise (Lemmon) Dunmire, Donna (Sebring) Smith, Bill Cornman, Don Streams, Irene Altman and Catherine (Hadden) Peterson; and third row, Dwight Winebark and Allen Gaston.
Gazette file photo