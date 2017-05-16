MARION CENTER AREA: Administrators urge board to raise tax rate

MARION CENTER — Marion Center Area School District Superintendent Clint Weimer recommended to the school directors Monday that next week they approve a tentative 2017-18 budget and adjust the district’s real estate tax millage by 3.275 percent to recoup revenue lost by additional enrollments of property in the state’s Clean and Green program.

Weimer and district business manager Richard Martini said that adjusting the millage rate from the current 11.0556 mills to 11.4176 mills will be “level funding” for the district — it will generate the same amount of revenue as this year — and will not represent new money in the district for general expenses.

According to projections prepared by Martini, the real estate assessed value in the district now is $578.34 million, but in 2017-18 will be about $560 million because of increased enrollments in Clean and Green and because of appeals won by property owners during last year’s countywide property reassessment. That reduction of more than $18 million in real estate market value will cut the district’s real estate tax revenue by nearly $203,000.

Martini said the recommended tax increase will add about $31.69 to the tax bill for an average parcel of property and about $47.88 to the tax bill for the average homestead property, and will generate enough money to replace the revenue lost by increased Clean and Green enrollments.

Clean and Green is a preferential tax assessment program that bases property taxes on use values rather than fair market values. That usually results in a tax savings for owners of agricultural land, land capable of producing wood products and open space land that can be used by the public.

The recommended 0.362037 mill increase will equate to a 3.275 percent increase, less than the district’s state-imposed Act I index of 3.5 percent.

Weimer said the district’s administration team has been searching since October for ways to reduce expenses to help Martini assemble a balanced budget for next year. One of the steps taken over the past few months was to reduce the number of district employees by 6.5 positions, in part through a realignment of the administration staff and by combing positions.

Expenditures in the recommended general fund budget for next year are projected to be $24,812,862, a 1.74 percent increase from the current budget.

Weimer told the school directors the proposed tentative budget and the recommended tax millage increase are “what we feel is best for the school district going into next year.”

The school board must adopt a final budget in June.

Also at Monday’s board work session it was announced that director Justin Elkin has resigned because he has changed his residence and no longer lives in Region II, which includes Washington and South Mahoning townships and Creekside and Plumville boroughs. Elkin has served as a director about 5ﾽ years.

Board President Gregg Sacco said the board will accept letters from Region II residents interested in being appointed to succeed Elkin through November.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years old and have lived in Region II a minimum of one year.

Letters of interest must be received at the district administration office by June 9.

Ken Kirkland, maintenance and transportation director, told the board that recent water tests from drinking fountains in the high school were again within acceptable levels after traces of lead were found in some water in state Department of Environmental Protection samples taken in 2010 and 2012.

Kirkland said the source of water for the high school was not the problem, and the issue has been resolved by replacing a few of the fountains and adding filters and lead-free shut-off values in the fountains’ plumbing system.

Elementary principal Susan DeVaughn said the elementary band and chorus concert will begin at 6:45 p.m. today in the high school auditorium,

And the directors and administrators congratulated the final two Students of the Month for this school year. They are kindergarten students Sean Craig at Rayne Elementary School and Margarette “Maggie” Vaglia at McCreery Elementary.