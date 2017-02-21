MARION CENTER AREA: Directors discuss $1 million roofing project

MARION CENTER — Directors of the Marion Center Area School District are getting close to making decisions on a $1 million-plus roof repair and replacement project at the district’s high school-McCreery Elementary School campus.

Representatives of HHSDR Architects/Engineers on Monday gave the school board a summary of bid tabulations on various options for the repairs.

District maintenance employees for several years have been making periodic repairs to the McCreery Elementary roof that was installed in 1995. Water has been “ponding” on the flat roof in some spots and leaking through seams that have split.

An infrared thermography scan on the McCreery roof last spring detected small areas of wet insulation under the roof.

The directors and HHSDR representatives Monday discussed and compared roofing materials and systems that may be used, warranties, estimates of how much of the existing roof may have to be removed and costs for repairs being considered for the McCreery Elementary building and for the high school gymnasium and the portion of the high school built in 1929. Four bids being evaluated range from $1,601,175 to $2,227,800, depending on the materials and scope of work selected.

The directors and school administrators want to have the repairs begin as soon as students leave for their summer vacation, and have the work substantially completed when they return at the end of the summer.

The directors may decide on a repair option at Monday’s meeting or at one of their meetings in March.

The school board Monday also heard the seven-minute presentation that helped a group of seventh-grade students win third-place honors in the Pittsburgh Regional Future City Competition at Carnegie Music Hall on Jan. 21.

The STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) competition is a national, project-based learning experience in which students in sixth through eighth grade imagine, design and build cities of the future to showcase their solutions to a citywide sustainability issue. The 2016-17 challenge was “The Power of Public Space.”

Students presented their solutions through a virtual city design using SimCity — an open-ended city-building computer and console video game series — a 1,500-word essay, a scale model, a project plan and a presentation to judges at regional competitions.

The Marion Center student team, under the guidance of teacher Julie Brendlinger, included T.J. Lynn, Maddie Walker, Liam Dicken, Xavier Vaglia, Garrett Griffith and Grace Rougeaux.

In a brief update on preparations for a 2017-18 budget, district business manager Richard Martini told the directors that Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed an increase of about $100 million in the state’s basic education funding for the state’s school districts. Martini said that increase could bring about $48,000 in additional state aid to the Marion Center district. But, Martini added, Wolf’s budget proposal could also slightly decrease the state subsidy for the district’s transportation costs.

And the directors and administrators congratulated the district’s students of the month. They are Clare Lydic, third-grader at McCreery Elementary; Clayton Burns, third-grader at Rayne Elementary; and high school freshman Jonah Vaglia.