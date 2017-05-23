MARION CENTER AREA: School directors OK preliminary budget with increase in taxes

MARION CENTER — As recommended in recent weeks by the district’s superintendent and business manager, the Marion Center Area School District directors Monday gave tentative approval to a 0.362 percent increase in the district’s real estate tax. That will bring the millage rate up to 11.41 mills from the current rate of 11.05 mills.

The proposed new tax rate will support the district’s 2017-18 general fund budget, also given tentative approval Monday. Next year’s budget totals $24,812,862, an approximate 1.74 percent increase over the current general fund budget.

District business manager Richard Martini said the recommended tax increase will add about $31.69 to the tax bill for an average parcel of property and about $47.88 to the tax bill for the average homestead property, and will generate enough money to replace the $203,000 in revenue lost by increased Clean and Green enrollments.

Clean and Green is a preferential tax assessment program that bases property taxes on use values rather than fair market values and usually results in a tax savings for owners of agricultural land, land capable of producing wood products and open space land that can be used by the public.

During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, district resident Pat Leach said she was disappointed because in past weeks district landowners who appealed their new real estate valuations or enrolled their property in the Clean and Green program seem to be blamed for the district losing some of its real estate tax revenue.

Leach said she successfully appealed the reassessment value on her property because the initial information collected about her property for the reassessment was incorrect. And many property owners, she said, had to enroll their land in the Clean and Green program because they simply would not have been able to pay their property taxes otherwise.

The tentative budget and tax millage rate passed on identical 6-1 votes. Both were supported by directors Bill McMillen, Robert Young, Bob Neese, Gregg Sacco, Bill Cornman and Tony Moretti. Director Doug Himes cast the lone no vote on both motions.

Director Charles Glasser was absent and the ninth seat on the school board is vacant due to the resignation of Region II representative Justin Elkin.

The tentative budget is on display at the district administration office. The school board must approve a final budget in June. The final version of next year’s spending plan could still be impacted by two unknown factors — a possible reduction in transportation subsidies by the state to school districts, and a continuing downward trend in federal funding to school districts.

Eric Palmer, director of the Indiana County Technology Center, briefed the board on what he described as anomalies in the budget process for the ICTC next year.

Palmer said that since the 2013-14 school year the ICTC has been spending down its fund balance and used some of the profits from the center’s adult education program to offset, or discount, the contributions the seven participating school districts must pay to send their students to the center.

“We’d like to get out of using our fund balance,” Palmer told the directors.

It’s also proposed that the use of adult education funds be limited to support next year’s budget and that some of the center’s Perkins grant money be shifted from personnel expenses to equipment costs.

Increases for salaries, wages, health insurance and the center’s contribution to retirement pensions will increase by $212,000 on July 1, Palmer said.

Two budget scenarios — that include the elimination of the center’s electrical occupations training program and the furlough of two aides — are being considered.

Marion Center board President Gregg Sacco, who represents Marion Center on the ICTC’s joint operating committee, said he’d like to see some of the profits from the center’s adult education program and some of the center’s fund balance still support next year’s ICTC budget.

Also at Monday’s meeting the board approved small increases in meal prices starting in the fall. The cost of breakfast for elementary and high school students will increase from $1.30 to $1.35; elementary lunches will rise from $2.40 to $2.50; and the cost of high school lunches will increase from $2.65 to $2.75.