Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, March 12, 2017

Marion Center Bank hires vice president

on March 12, 2017 12:48 AM
Yvonne Rupp
Click photo for gallery

Marion Center Bank recently hired Yvonne Rupp as vice president and consumer lending manager at the bank’s headquarters along Indian Springs Road in White Township.

Rupp will be responsible for all aspects of the bank’s consumer and retail lending function. She brings 19 years of banking and sales experience to Marion Center Bank, having assisted clients in all facets of the lending process throughout her career.

Rupp resides in Revloc, Cambria County, with her husband, Jeff, and three children.

