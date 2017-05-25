Marion Center board approves coaches' salaries

on May 25, 2017 10:56 AM

MARION CENTER — The Marion Center Area School District directors Monday approved several winter athletic coaches and salaries. They include:

• Boys basketball: Matt Reed, varsity head coach, $4,950; Todd Fetsko, varsity assistant coach, $3,350; Jonathan Higbee, junior high head coach, $3,300; Dustin Redilla, junior high assistant coach, $2,900.

• Girls basketball: Julie Horner, varsity head coach, $5,310; Amy Trimble, varsity assistant coach, $3,350; Karlie Snyder, junior high assistant coach, $2,800. The junior high girls basketball head coach position remains open.

• Wrestling: Chris Stewart, varsity head coach, $4,850; Jeff Lyons, varsity assistant coach, $3,500; Brad Smith, junior high head coach, $4,660; Don Fulmer, junior high assistant coach, $3,610.

• Varsity boys/girls swimming: Rick Adkins, head coach, $4,650. The assistant swimming coach position remains open.

The directors also accepted the resignation of Cherish Kennelley as the junior high head volleyball coach and hired Hope Howells as her successor at a rate of $2,350.

In other action Monday the directors:

• Added Patricia Horner to the high school volunteer list and James and Tami Burns and Heather Shank to the elementary volunteer list.

• Approved the list of 103 seniors who tentatively meet the requirements to graduate on May 30.

• Approved a service agreement with Citizens’ Ambulance Service to provide emergency medical services for the district.

• Approved a request from Paul and Monica DeHaven for the History Buff Bikers to travel to the Antietam battlefield, Harpers Ferry and Gettysburg June 6-8.

• Approved two overnight trips for the varsity wrestling team to Southmoreland High School Dec. 28-29 and to West Branch High School Jan. 26-27, 2018. Athletics will pay for transportation and the Wrestling Boosters will pay for hotel rooms and meals.

• Moved the board’s June 19 work session to June 12.

The district continues to accept letters from Region II residents interested in serving on the school board as a successor to director Justin Elkin, who resigned because he has changed his residence and no longer lives in Region II. Region II includes Washington and South Mahoning townships and Creekside and Plumville boroughs.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years old and have lived in Region II a minimum of one year. Eligible applicants should submit a letter to the district administration office by June 8.