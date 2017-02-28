MARION CENTER: Directors weigh options on roof replacement project

MARION CENTER — A decision by school directors on a roof repair/replacement project at the Marion Center Area High School/McCreery Elementary School campus apparently will be made at the school board’s March meeting.

The directors Monday heard more details on roofing systems, materials and other options from roofing company representatives and Andreas Dometakis of the architectural and engineering firm HHSDR.

Based on comments Monday, four bid options that were under consideration last week appear to have been narrowed to two choices.

Among the decisions still to be made are how much of the roof surface at the high school-McCreery school campus will be repaired or replaced, whether the existing roof will be removed before new material is installed, and whether to use new rubber membrane material or opt for a liquid coating that would be poured over the existing roof.

Depending on the options, materials and company selected, the roofing project is expected to cost about $1.5 million to nearly $1.7 million.

In other business Monday, it was announced that three incumbent school directors have decided not to seek re-election this spring to another term.

Robert Young and Doug Himes, both representing Region I (East Mahoning and Grant townships, part of Canoe Township and Marion Center), and Robert Neese, representing Region III (Rayne Township and Ernest), will not be candidates for another nomination.

Neese, the board’s vice president, has served 26 years as a Marion Center school director.

Himes was appointed to the board in October 2015 to fill a vacancy and Young was elected to a four-year term in 2013.

March 7 is the final day for candidates to circulate and file nominating petitions for the spring primary election.

The board approved the first reading of a policy that will allow the district’s three school buildings to keep naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, on hand.

District Superintendent Clint Weimer endorsed the proposal at last week’s board work session.

“We may be able to save lives” by having the naloxone available, Weimer said. “I think it’s a good thing for the district to move forward with.”

The required second reading of the policy proposal and its adoption are expected in March.

The directors revised the 2016-17 calendar and changed March 31 from an emergency weather day to a regular school-in-session day to compensate for the cancellation of classes on Feb. 9 due to winter weather.

The directors approved the following spring and fall coaching assignments:

• Nicole Dann-Payne, Luke Sitosky and Desiree Fuqua as varsity assistant track and field coaches. Dann-Payne will be paid $2,800 and Sitosky’s and Fuqua’s salaries will be $2,700 each.

• Mark Magolis as junior high head track and field coach, $3,050, and Brad Smith as assistant junior high track and field coach, $2,000.

• Paul DeHaven as head football coach, $6,750, Brad Smith as assistant football coach, $4,950, and Adam Rising as assistant football coach, $4,250.

• P.J. Ackerson as junior high head football coach, $3,550, and Luke Sitosky as junior high assistant football coach, $2,800.

• Billy Hines as head varsity volleyball coach, $3,350, and Hope Fye as assistant volleyball coach, $2,650.

• Cherrish Kennelley as junior high head volleyball coach, $2,300.

• Chris Peters as varsity boys’/girls’ cross country coach, $3,850, and Nicole Dann-Payne as assistant boys’/girls’ cross country coach, $2,800.

The directors also approved the following as volunteer assistant coaches: Mary Ann Wheeler and Daryl Walker for track and field; Queston VanHorne (pending clearances) for baseball; and Jaime Ryen, Hope Howells and Karlie Snyder for softball.

In other action the directors:

• Accepted the resignation of Candy Hadden as the head cheer coach effective at the end of this school year.

• Added Kelly McCurdy and Elizabeth Gatskie to the elementary volunteer list.

• Accepted cash donations of $4,000 from the Shannock Valley Memorial VFW Post #6555 and $500 from Diamond Technical Services to help fund a sixth-grade field trip to Washington, D.C.

• Accepted the donation of three books from the Indiana County Farm Bureau to the Rayne and McCreery elementary libraries. The books are “First Peas to the Table,” “The Apple Orchard Riddle” and “The Beeman.”