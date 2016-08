Marion Center holds 57th class reunion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals acquired reliever Marc Rzepczynski from Oakland on Thursday, giving the NL East leaders another lefty in the bullpen.

Oakland also sent $500,000 to be paid on Sept. 30 to the Nationals for minor league infielder Max Schrock.

The Nationals have reshaped their relief corps in the last month. They added closer Marc Melancon, traded Felipe Riv

... Continue Reading →