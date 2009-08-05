Marion Center kindergarten registration set for March 9

MARION CENTER — The Marion Center Area School District is holding registration for the 2017-18 kindergarten class at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Elementary Administrative Center in the Rayne Elementary Building.

District policy states children must be 5 years of age prior to Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten in the district. There are no exceptions. To obtain a registration form, call Vicki Milner at (724) 463-8615 or visit mcasd.net. Once the completed form is received, an enrollment packet will be mailed. It contains forms to be completed prior to registration.

If your child is not currently in the district’s Pre-K program, you must bring the following items to registration, along with any forms in your appointment letter:

• Your child’s birth certificate

• Your child’s immunization record

• Your completed registration packet