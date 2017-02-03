Marion Center seventh-graders place third in engineering competition

Marion Center teacher Julie Brendlinger, second from left, stood with her students, from left, T.J. Lynn, Maddie Walker, Liam Dicken, Xavier Vaglia, Garrett Griffith and Grace Rougeaux. (Submitted photo)

Seventh-grade students in Mrs. Julie Brendlinger’s class from the Marion Center Area School District placed third in the Pittsburgh Regional Future City Competition in Pittsburgh on Jan. 21.

Their model also won the special award for “Most Energy Efficient” because of their unique use of algae power.

This STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) competition is a national, project-based learning experience where students in sixth through eighth grade imagine, design and build cities of the future.

Students design a city with SimCity software; research and write solutions to an engineering problem; create a city essay; build a tabletop scale model with recycled materials; and prepare a seven-minute presentation of their solutions before a panel of judges.

The team had to solve this year’s theme, titled “The Power of Public Spaces.” Teams designed a network of innovative, multiuse public spaces that served their city’s diverse population.

Students created the futuristic beach city of Vibrexus and designed innovative public spaces such as Under the Sea (an underwater petting zoo), Brain Candy learning centers, E-Bike Centers, Treedom Treehouse Park and the Renaissance Coliseum.

The model also included a moving Realistic Situation Simulator fashioned from a recycled speaker and a maglev train made out of copper wire coils and magnets.

Vibrexus placed third in this rigorous, highly competitive competition. Marion Center’s team scored higher than the Pittsburgh regional average for the Sim computer model, research essay, model and presentation.

Students utilized the engineering design process, researched, watched webinars, learned about scale, made a project plan and collaborated.

They followed multiple rubrics, prepared an oral presentation, wrote, designed, glued and sawed their way to complete their final product. We are very proud of their efforts!