Marion Center students create bowls for good cause

Pictured, front row, from left, are Rylie Schoch, Sofie Jeppesen, Grace Rougeaux, Emma Bland and Samantha Cronan; and back row, Cherise Schultz, Ariah Alabran, Tosha Blystone and Alyssa Leasure. (Cathy Paterson/Marion Center High School)

Pottery II students at Marion Center High School displayed their bowls they made and donated to the Empty Bowls Project on Wednesday at the Indiana Eagles Club.

The empty bowls were filled with homemade soup and sold at a cost of $20 each. All the proceeds went to Indiana County Community Action Program’s food bank.

Pictured, front row, from left, are Rylie Schoch, Sofie Jeppesen, Grace Rougeaux, Emma Bland and Samantha Cronan; and back row, Cherise Schultz, Ariah Alabran, Tosha Blystone and Alyssa Leasure. (Cathy Paterson/Marion Center High School)

Not pictured are Madison Betts and Ally Fleming.