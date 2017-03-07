Marion Center students to present musical

Featured in the cast of 50 singing hits from the 1980s are, first row, from left, Liam Dicken (Kirk Keaton), Hayden Johnston (Alf Bueller), Brianna Adkins (Debbie Fox), Michaela Lydic (Eileen Reagan) and Rachel Wilkins (Laura Wilde); second row, Kara Kutsch (Ms. Sheena Brannigan), Ally Fleming (Kim Easton), Cage Hankinson (Mr. Stevie Cocker), Bailey Cribbs (Mel Easton), McKenzie Lucas (Cyndi Gibson), Maddie Betts (Tiffany Houston), Mackenzie Crooks (Michael Feldman), Ethan Brewer (Huey Jackson),Toby Bailey (Lionel Astley) and Dylan Ribbeck (Feargal McFerrin); and third row, Maddie Penrose (Band Backup Singer), Robin DeHaven (Keytar), Emma Bland (Band Lead Singer), Rylie Schoch (Band Backup Singer), Alexis Evans (Keytar) and Bridget Gardner (Band Backup Singer). Missing are Brent Penrose (Corey Palmer Sr.), Zach Short (Corey Palmer Jr.) and Devin Lingenfelter (Billy Arnold). (Submitted photo)

Students from Marion Center Area High School will be present the musical “Back to the ’80s ... The Totally Awesome Musical!” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

There will also be a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

Tickets are $7 and are on sale at the high school in advance, and at the door the night of the show.

Featured in the cast of 50 singing hits from the 1980s are, first row, from left, Liam Dicken (Kirk Keaton), Hayden Johnston (Alf Bueller), Brianna Adkins (Debbie Fox), Michaela Lydic (Eileen Reagan) and Rachel Wilkins (Laura Wilde); second row, Kara Kutsch (Ms. Sheena Brannigan), Ally Fleming (Kim Easton), Cage Hankinson (Mr. Stevie Cocker), Bailey Cribbs (Mel Easton), McKenzie Lucas (Cyndi Gibson), Maddie Betts (Tiffany Houston), Mackenzie Crooks (Michael Feldman), Ethan Brewer (Huey Jackson),Toby Bailey (Lionel Astley) and Dylan Ribbeck (Feargal McFerrin); and third row, Maddie Penrose (Band Backup Singer), Robin DeHaven (Keytar), Emma Bland (Band Lead Singer), Rylie Schoch (Band Backup Singer), Alexis Evans (Keytar) and Bridget Gardner (Band Backup Singer). Missing are Brent Penrose (Corey Palmer Sr.), Zach Short (Corey Palmer Jr.) and Devin Lingenfelter (Billy Arnold). (Submitted photo)