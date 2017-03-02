Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Friday, March 3, 2017

Martin's donates to ICCAP

on March 02, 2017 10:54 AM
Indiana, PA
PrintComments() Email
Surrounded by Martin’s employees are, in front from left, Michelle Faught, ICCAP executive director; Aimee Kemp, ICCAP food program director; and Dean Trinka, assistant store manager at Martin’s. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)
Click photo for gallery

Martin’s Food Market recently kicked off its store Bag Hunger Campaign by donating $155,000 to 31 food banks and local pantries throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Locally, the Indiana County Community Action Program received a donation of $5,000 in gift cards.

Surrounded by Martin’s employees are, in front from left, Michelle Faught, ICCAP executive director; Aimee Kemp, ICCAP food program director; and Dean Trinka, assistant store manager at Martin’s. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Customers can also help in the fight against hunger by donating to their local food bank at any Martin’s checkout through March 11 as part of the campaign.

 

Next Article
Penguins keep Fleury, bolster defense
March 02, 2017 10:53 AM
Penguins keep Fleury, bolster defense
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2017 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.