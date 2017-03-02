Martin's donates to ICCAP

Surrounded by Martin’s employees are, in front from left, Michelle Faught, ICCAP executive director; Aimee Kemp, ICCAP food program director; and Dean Trinka, assistant store manager at Martin’s. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Martin’s Food Market recently kicked off its store Bag Hunger Campaign by donating $155,000 to 31 food banks and local pantries throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Locally, the Indiana County Community Action Program received a donation of $5,000 in gift cards.

Surrounded by Martin’s employees are, in front from left, Michelle Faught, ICCAP executive director; Aimee Kemp, ICCAP food program director; and Dean Trinka, assistant store manager at Martin’s. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Customers can also help in the fight against hunger by donating to their local food bank at any Martin’s checkout through March 11 as part of the campaign.