Masonic Lodge implements Student of the Month

The Indiana-Franklin Free and Accepted Masonic Lodge #313 implemented a Student of the Month recognition program this school year.

Each of the eight high schools in Indiana County will be represented one month out of the school year.

On the ninth month, one of those students will be selected to receive a Student of the Year award, which will have a yet-to-be-determined monetary award.

Students are chosen according to academic achievement, civic involvement and exemplary citizenship. The qualities are all in alignment with the core values cultivated by Masonic belief in a brotherhood of mankind under the fatherhood of God.

The first four students of the month were Jerrik Rydbom, Blairsville, September; Anna Overman, Homer-Center, October; Margaux Marcus, Indiana Area, November; and Brianna Adkins, Marion Center, December. (Kayla Grube/Gazette photo)