on May 20, 2017 10:50 AM

on May 20, 2017 10:50 AM

Bill Neff, center, was a master magician and an Indiana native.

He often appeared at the Ritz stage in Indiana and he had another Indiana native, Jimmy Stewart, take part in one of his Ritz shows. He is shown here with two famous actors: Chester Morris and Max Terhune.

This photo is from the collection of Indiana County historian John Busovicki, of Clymer.