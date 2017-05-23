Math Walk provides real-world math lessons

From left are students Alexa Millen, Chloe Carnahan, Madalena Dixon and Jayden Montague and substitute teachers Tanja Petersen and Robyn Globun. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Fifth-grade students at Eisenhower Elementary School in Indiana took part Monday in the Math Walk program, completing math exercises based on observations of downtown Indiana architecture.

Here, students counted blocks to estimate the height of the First Commonwealth building in the old courthouse on Philadelphia Street.

Groups of students worked about 20 minutes on each math problem presented at 10 activity stations set up between Fifth and Ninth streets.

Math Walk is an outdoor experience that allows students to experience mathematics in the real world in a fun way, and to see how math is applied all around them, beyond their textbooks. Students looked for patterns, shapes and numbers and used them to estimate quantities, distances, areas and volumes. They also compared objects and their properties, and worked in collaboration with many of the downtown business people.

Math Walk is intended to help children improve their math skills and provide opportunities to be more observant, collaborative, independent and thoughtful about their immediate environment.

Steel City Samiches provided lunch for all of the students free of charge.



