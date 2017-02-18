Mathcounts names area contest winners

Daniel Kukula of Blairsville Middle School finished first overall and won a $500 scholarship from Pitt-Johnstown last weekend at the 34th annual Mathcounts Johnstown Regional Competition, sponsored by the Johnstown Chapter of the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers.

Twelve schools and about 100 students participated at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. Westmont Hilltop High School, coached by Jeffrey Papcun, took top team honors. Members are Kallie Williams, Anthony Hassett, Maggie Piro and Lakyn Davis.

Kukula is the son of Hank and Amy Marilyn Kukula. Connor Wysocki, of Forest Hills, earned runner-up honors, and Hank Skirboll of Blairsville Middle School was third. The Blairsville team was coached by Patricia Dodson. Liam Delaney, of Richland, was fourth.

The team from Westmont and the four individuals will advance to the Pennsylvania state competition in Harrisburg March 10-11.

The students will compete against the top finalists of the 23 regional competitions that are held throughout Pennsylvania. Winners of the state competition go on to the national competition in May.

As a national math enrichment, coaching and competition program designed to improve math skills among U.S. students, Mathcounts prepares students for future career opportunities and success. More than 7 million students across the U.S. have participated in the Mathcounts program.