McFadden announces district judge candidacy

Stephanie Jones McFadden, known as Taffy to friends and family, has announced her candidacy for magisterial district judge District 33-3-04 in Rural Valley.

McFadden is a Republican but is running on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Her parents were the late Roy E. Jones and Harriet W. Jones, who founded the Roy E. Jones Oil Company in Kittanning.

Stephanie graduated from Kittanning Senior High School in 1978. She graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science degree in child development/family relations with a dual certification in early childhood education and a minor in sociology.

She later attended the University of Dayton, Ohio School of Law, graduating in 1994. She moved with her husband and daughter to Smicksburg, and then after her husband passed away, she moved to NuMine, where she lives today.

McFadden was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar Association on Nov. 28, 1994. She has been on private practice since January 1995. The primary concentration in her practice has been family law, juvenile law and criminal law. She also does wills and estates as well as deed preparation.

She is currently the secretary of the Armstrong Bar Association and she is also the mental health review officer in Armstrong County.

She received the National Leadership Award in 2006, was recognized by Stanford Who’s Who in 2009-1010, and was recognized as woman of the year by the National Association of Professional Women in 2011-2012.

“I have made my life’s work helping people,” she said. “I believe in the importance of assisting people in all aspects, whether it is in the courtroom or in their everyday lives.”

Fighting the drug epidemic is of utmost importance. She believes it is something that takes a community to fight. Awareness programs and outreach can help achieve some of those goals.

“I have experienced sitting in judicial-type roles. I know the law and apply it every day,” she said.

McFadden has 23 years of experience in the practice of law and looks forward to having the opportunity of helping people as the district judge in the fourth magisterial district in Armstrong County.

District 33-3-04 is composed of the boroughs of Atwood, Dayton, Elderton, Rural Valley and South Bethlehem, and the townships of Boggs, Burrell, Cowanshannock, Kittanning, Madison, Mahoning, Pine, Plumcreek, Redbank, South Bend, Valley and Wayne.