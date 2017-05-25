Memorial Day ceremonies set around county

The following ceremonies have been scheduled around the area to mark Memorial Day, which is observed on Monday.

BLAIRSVILLE

Blairsville’s annual Memorial Day observance will begin with a parade starting at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

The parade will form and begin on West Market Street near the Diamond and proceed to the Blairsville Cemetery Veterans’ Circle, where the program will be held immediately following the parade.

The master of ceremonies for the program will be Brady Hogue, commander of the American Legion Post #0407 in Blairsville. The keynote speaker will be former Indiana County commissioner Patty Evanko.

Leading the parade will be Blairsville police officers and Mayor Ron Evanko.

They will be followed by a military veterans color guard from the Veterans of Foreign Wars post #5821 and the American Legion post #0407.

Also participating will be Blairsville-area marching veterans; WyoTech military veterans; Blairsville Bobcat athletes carrying the military service flags; a Blairsville veterans float; cars from Watson East with Patty Evanko and Jane Bennett, the president of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Council for Indiana County; other veterans groups; youth groups including Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Little League and other sports teams; and the Blairsville High School marching band under the direction of Chris Lyons.

There will also be antique cars; a high-wheel SUV from WyoTech; the Blairsville Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Company and other fire departments; the Eagles Riders; and an equestrian unit.

HILLSDALE

There will be a Memorial Day service at Thompson Cemetery, Hillsdale, on Sunday evening, May 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Youths from the Hillsdale Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church will have the service, under the direction of the Rev. Steve Kunselman. Taps will be played by Nathan Moore. Please bring seating, if you so desire. In the event of rain, the service will be held at the church in Hillsdale, just off Route 286 at the crossroads.

INDIANA

The traditional Memorial Day service in Indiana Borough will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Memorial Park, behind the Indiana County Historical and Genealogical Society, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana.

Performing throughout the program will be the Indiana Area Senior High School’s Symphony Band and Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Jason Olear.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

PLUMVILLE

The Plumville Lions’ annual Memorial Day parade will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29.

Churches, Scouts, twirling groups, antique car groups, ball teams, horse groups and other organizations are asked to enter their groups in the parade. Floats are also welcome.

The memorial is now located at the Plumville Fire Hall, where the formal ceremony will be held. Members of the Sagamore VFW will lay a wreath at the memorial and the Marion Center band will perform.

ROSSITER

Memorial Day services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Pine Church, Canoe Ridge Road in Rossiter. Everyone is welcome.