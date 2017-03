Memorial service held for slain FBI agent

Pictured, from left, are bagpiper Mike Finnegan, retired; Bob Garrity, retired; Dave Zacur, retired; Joe Mauro, family member; Rick McGlennon, active; Dan Haser, retired; and Darrin Turpin, active. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

Several active and retired FBI agents attended a memorial service in St. Bernard Cemetery on Wednesday for Gregory Spinelli, an agent from Indiana who was killed in a gunbattle by a prison escapee on March 15, 1973.

At 24, he was the youngest agent to be killed in the line of duty.

Spinelli graduated from Indiana Area High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

