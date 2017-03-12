Men worked with coal, played on diamonds

In front from left are batboys Bobby Sweeney and John Sheets. Kneeling from left are John Skinner, Benny Gabelli, a player identified only as Sacco, John Merlo, Augie LaMantia, Crab Raymond, Lou Marandi and Peanuts Molestatore. Standing from left are Shovel Sandy, a player identified only as Mlakar, Mike Zayachak, Fred Clawson, John Leysock, Leonard Stabile, Edwin Domenick, John Zotmesky, Koozer Yankuskie, George Bocz and Lee Domenick. (Submitted photo)

The 1937 Lucerneminers baseball team is shown in this photo originally published by the Gazette in 1981 through a photo provided by the Mike Zayachak family of Lucernemines.

Ray Greenawalt provided this photo.