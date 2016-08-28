MIA: Memories of Indiana Marine still vibrant 50 years later

It’s been in the high 90s the past few days in Da Nang, and forecasts say it could hit 100 there later this week.

That’s actually warmer than usual. Part of tropical Vietnam, its closer to the equator than even Jamaica, to give a more familiar frame of reference.

The high temperatures would have averaged only 91, 92 degrees daily during the summer of 1966 when Bob Babula, of Indiana, was platooned there with the Marine Corps. The everyday readings would have cooled a bit, down to maybe 88 daily around the end of August that year, when Babula and three others from Company K set out through rice fields and marshes to set up an ambush site near Hoa Hai village.

That was his focus then. Bob was just 19.

The future, he had set aside to put fighting in the war ahead of everything else.

Babula signed up with the Marine Corps right after graduation with the Class of ’65 at Indiana Area Senior High School. He said goodbye to his friends the Gallo boys, to Indiana cop Punch McGregor, to his Catholic family.

And who knows what his future would have brought.

The last time anyone saw him was 50 years ago today.

o o o

“I can still see his smile,” Kathy Redd said last week. “I can see him standing by the parking meter in uniform, ready to ship out. He was saying he would be back.”

Redd was close with Bob and his three brothers when they were growing up and getting out of school.

The oldest of the six Babula kids was Rose, then came the four boys Joe, Eddie, Ben and Bob.

The youngest of the six, Barbara Babula Racan, now of West Chester, is the only one still around.

Racan said it wasn’t too much surprise that Bob enlisted.

Theirs was a military family of “Air Force brats,” the kind that didn’t really grow roots until they reached Indiana County.

Bob was born in Biloxi, Miss., and so were two of his brothers.

Rose, the first, arrived while Joseph Babula Sr. was stationed in New Rochelle, N.Y., with his wife Patricia. And transfer after transfer after transfer later, Barbara was born into the career airman’s family in Germany.

That’s the commitment the family knew.

It’s what led Joe Jr., the oldest boy, to sign up — for the Navy.

Ed joined the Air Force, like his father.

Ben joined the priesthood.

And Bob diversified the family further, not waiting for the draft, but stepping forward to the USMC.

“By the time the Vietnam War started, he felt it was his obligation to go and do his part for his country, and he volunteered for the service,” Racan said.

He was intelligent and an athlete in high school. Football and baseball were his games.

Billiards, too.

“Before he joined the service he would go down to the pool hall below the Indiana Theater,” Redd said.

Half a century later and it seems like yesterday.

There were the times they’d hang around on the porch outside the family’s home along Church Street, catty-corner from the post office and across from Grace Methodist Church.

“Pat and Buzz had an apartment on one side. And we would sit down there. Bob and myself and Ben,” Redd said. “And Punch McGregor would come down and say, ‘Hey, what are you guys doing out here. You guys better get inside!’”

o o o

Private First Class Robert Leo Babula’s last mission began at three o’clock the morning of Aug. 28. With two other riflemen and a squad leader, they headed out with orders to be back by 9 a.m.

Websites carrying accounts of missing American soldiers mention that the detail carried “pyrotechnics” to use for signaling in case of trouble.

Trouble wasn’t apparent until the rendezvous time came and went.

The Marines put forth exhaustive efforts to find their missing men in the steamy farmlands outside the platoon’s base.

The search went on at least three days. Battalion members searched the routes in and out of the area, the areas in between, and everything in a 4,000 meter radius of their intended ambush site.

Marines gathered and questioned the locals, brought in heavy engineering equipment to search for possible grave sites.

In early September 1966, they turned up pieces of a wristwatch and two dog tags that belonged to one of the other missing men.

Listed as MIAs — missing in action — military investigations went on while families and friends prayed for the boys’ safe return.

After suspending their ground search for Babula and the others, the Marine Corps concluded that they had been captured. Years later, the military unsealed reports that the men had been seen in captivity: “three to four Americans being displayed in villages south of the area in which the fire team disappeared.”

USMC continued to honor Babula’s ongoing service, granting promotions through the ranks in the months and years after he went missing — to lance corporal a month after the doomed mission, full corporal in May 1967, and staff sergeant in April 1968.

o o o

In the 1980s and 1990s, relatives of one of the other missing men said they had learned of reports that their loved one had been seen in the United States, near Washington, D.C., and in California. The “Unsolved Mysteries” TV show explored rumors of a “secret returnee” program that could have accounted for the stories.

Racan said she didn’t think much of the stories but that she still holds a deep faith in what could be.

So have others.

Since the Vietnam War, relatives, friends and complete strangers rallied to honor soldiers by wearing commemorative bracelets engraved with missing or imprisoned soldiers’ names, branches of service and dates they were lost or taken. Some still wear the bracelets decades later.

Hope for Bob Babula’s return outlived his brothers.

An obituary for the Rev. Fr. Benjamin Babula, who died at 57 in 2000, says he was survived by his brother Robert Babula, an M.I.A.

In May 2011, the obituary for Joseph Babula Jr., 69, listed Bob among those who preceded him in death.

Brenda Stormer, the director of the Indiana County Office of Veterans Affairs, said Bob’s official military status is rare. He’s listed M.I.A.K., “missing in action, killed.”

“They know he was killed but can’t find his body,” Stormer explained.

Bob Babula now is listed as one of 40 Indiana County men killed in action in Vietnam. His name is included on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall.

As the last of his immediate family, Racan said Washington contacts her with any news about her brother.

“They routinely send information and invite us to meetings,” she said. “They changed all their status from missing or POW to killed in action.

“The government said they couldn’t keep them that way forever, but they said they would continue to look for him. And they have continued to communicate with us.”

That buoys Racan.

“I always have hope. I hate to think he was still suffering under them, I’d rather think he escaped and is living somewhere … who knows,” Racan said. “I would not want to think he is still under their hands.

“It’s hard not knowing, and that you may never know exactly what happened to him. And that you don’t have the ability to bring back his remains and have a proper burial in U.S. soil.”

She said a grave in the family plot in St. Bernard Cemetery in Indiana is reserved for him.

That’s also part of what Redd said she knew of Bob Babula’s legacy, that his mother was prepared to bring him home to rest.

“He was an exceptional young man,” Redd recalled. “I was there the evening before he left.

“He said to me, ‘take care of my brothers and my sisters. I’ll be back.’ Those were the last words he said.”

Those who knew him still believe him.