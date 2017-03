A collection of mixed media collage pieces by Hilary Greenwald is on display at IRMC’s Urgi-Care Facility at 857 Hospital Road, White Township, through the Indiana Art Association. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

A collection of mixed media collage pieces by Hilary Greenwald is on display at IRMC’s Urgi-Care Facility at 857 Hospital Road, White Township, through the Indiana Art Association. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

All pieces are for sale.

They can be viewed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.