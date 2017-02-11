Moose event provides free dresses for prom season

Golda Gromley, left, and Bobbie Hopkins looked through prom dresses Wednesday at the Dixonville Moose. The dresses will be available at the “Say Yes to the Dress” prom event on March 11 at St. John’s Church Hall in Dixonville. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

The Dixonville Women of the Moose are inviting area girls to “Say Yes to the Dress” at an event that offers free prom gowns for students in the Marion Center, Purchase Line, Harmony, Penns Manor, Indiana and Punxsutawney school districts.

They are also seeking donations of prom-related items to support the event, which helps girls look and feel good for prom without breaking the bank.

The idea for the dress event started at an annual yard sale held by the Dixonville Moose in the summer. A girl was looking at a gown that had a $20 price tag, Golda Gromley said. She asked if there was any way they could hold the dress for her for a few weeks until she could afford it.

Gromley said they asked her how much she could pay. After digging around for cash, the girl and a friend came up with about $8 between them.

The Women of the Moose gave her the dress for that amount. And then they realized there was a need to help girls who cannot afford a prom dress to get one.

With that, the event was started.

It was held for the first time last year and expanded this year due to its success, which was bolstered by a generous donation of new gowns by Barb Lute, of Penn Run, who owned a dress shop, Gromley said.

Other businesses and organizations, such as Sheetz, Tate’s, the Clymer American Legion and Rose of Sharon helped make the event possible, she said.

It is truly a community event, Gromley said.

Last year, about 80 girls from three school districts participated.

“It was very successful,” Gromley said.

Last year the event was at the Dixonville Moose. Organizers set up dressing rooms made of curtains and offered donated food to the girls, who browsed through looking for the perfect gown.

This year, with the event expanded to other schools, it will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at St. John’s Church Hall, 125 Blackberry Road, Dixonville, on March 11.

The new venue will offer more space and dressing rooms to try on gowns. Refreshments and a light lunch will be provided, and girls are welcome to bring their moms with them to “shop.”

The event is made possible through the generosity of donors, Gromley said. Donations are being taking until the day of the event.

Organizers are in need of the following:

• Gently used gowns, or new gowns from store liquidations

• Gift certificates or discount coupons for salons for hair and nail services

• Door prizes

• Formal shoes

• Jewelry and accessories

• Monetary donations to support those items

To contribute, call the Dixonville Moose Lodge at (724) 254-9250 or drop off items there, or email Gromley at goldiesoldies1@comcast.net for more information.

Gromley stressed that the girls do not pay for anything, and that dresses and items that don’t get selected carry over to the next year.

Nothing is resold, she said, and organizers encourage the girls to bring the dresses back so that someone else may use them next year.

As of now, Gromley estimated they have about 150 to 200 prom gowns in a large ranges of sizes and styles.

She also noted that she believes the event doesn’t hurt local dress shops because the girls who are coming to “Say Yes to the Dress” aren’t the girls who would be able to pay hundreds of dollars for a new gown.

“People are living paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “That’s where it is now for a lot of people.”

Girls who attend the event are asked to bring a student identification card.

The “Say Yes to the Dress” event is only one of many things the Moose does to help benefit the community, said Bobbie Hopkins, kitchen manager and a helper with the event.

Each year, the Moose helps many local families in need, along with contributing to a wide variety of area organizations, Hopkins said. In 2016, the Moose contributed almost $94,000 to more than 100 different causes.

