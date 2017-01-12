Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Thursday, January 12, 2017

More swings in forecast

on January 12, 2017 10:53 AM
PrintComments() Email
Hudson Eckenrode, 4, took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather Wednesday to play at McGregor Park at North Second and Water streets in Indiana. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)
Click photo for gallery

Hudson Eckenrode, 4, took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather Wednesday to play at McGregor Park at North Second and Water streets in Indiana. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)

He was there with grandmother Yolanda Vargason, of Pleasantville.

Hudson and his sister, Marlee, 2 1/2, are the children of Chris and Randi Eckenrode, of Indiana.

Today started out even warmer, with temperatures topping 60, but more winter-like weather is expected to return this weekend.

AccuWeather predicts a high of 36 on Friday, then some freezing rain on Saturday. Follow the forecast, hour by hour, day by day or month by month, on The Indiana Gazette Online.

Next Article
POLICE LOG
January 12, 2017 10:49 AM
POLICE LOG
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2017 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.