More than 2,400 graduate from IUP

Afton Herring, of Creekside, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in music, watched as IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll gave his address to the grads. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photos)

A sea of graduates — many with their mortar boards creatively decorated — could be seen at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex near campus. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photos)

More than 2,400 students earned degrees at IUP this weekend. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photos)