Tuesday, May 16, 2017

More than 2,400 graduate from IUP

A sea of graduates — many with their mortar boards creatively decorated — could be seen at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex near campus. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photos)
A sea of graduates — many with their mortar boards creatively decorated — could be seen at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex near campus.

More than 2,400 students earned degrees at IUP this weekend. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photos)

