Mosaic artwork by Hilary Greenwald is on display at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, through the Indiana Art Association. Shown here is “Glory of the Lord,” a mixed media work.

Those who wish to view the art should check in at the church office before viewing. Normal office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

JAMIE EMPFIELD/Gazette