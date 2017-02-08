Most schools cancel classes in wake of deep snowfall

The worst of the predicted snowfall has hit the area and about 2 inches more snow is expected today. With about 6 inches of snow on the ground in Indiana, many area school districts have canceled or called delays in the start of classes.



A winter storm warning remains in effect through 7 this evening for Indiana and Westmoreland counties and the ridges farther south through Maryland and West Virginia. The National Weather Service is calling for 1 to 2 more inches of snow.



So far in Indiana and Armstrong counties, the Indiana Area, Homer-Center, Marion Center Area, Penns Manor Area, Purchase Line, United,, Apollo-Ridge and Armstrong school districts, Seeds of Faith Christian Academy, the Indiana County Vocational Technical Center, the Lenape Technical School, the Indiana County Head Start program and Little Apples and Little Sprouts programs in Homer City are closed today.

The Blairsville-Saltsburg district has called a two-hour delay.

The weather service says the heaviest remaining snow will fall this morning. The snowfall will create slippery and snow-covered roadways. A winter storm warning means significant amounts of snow are expected. This will make travel very hazardous.

The forecast from AccuWeather calls for a high of 22 today, a low of 10 tonight, continued cloudy skies with highs of 32 on Friday and 51 on Saturday, then rain and 59 degrees on Sunday.



The weather service asked weather watchers to phone (412) 262-1988 to report snowfall amounts, to post to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or use Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH.



Pennsylvania turnpike lowers speed limits due to snow storm



HARRISBURG (AP) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike has lowered speed limits on much of its toll road system to 45 mph because of snowy weather.



The lower speed limit is in effect Thursday on the main turnpike between Somerset at mile marker 110 and Bensalem at mile marker 351. The lower limit is also in effect on the entire Northeastern Extension, which is also known as Interstate 476.



The turnpike has also banned commercial trucks towing multiple trailers, and those towing empty trailers during the storm.

